What to Expect from Bank7's Earnings

Bank7 BSVN will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2024-10-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Bank7 to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07.

Bank7 bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 4.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank7's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.04 1.05 0.09 1 EPS Actual 1.23 1.21 0.12 0.85 Price Change % 5.0% 2.0% 3.0% 1.0%

Performance of Bank7 Shares

Shares of Bank7 were trading at $37.38 as of October 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 67.77%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.