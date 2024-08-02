MISTRAS Group Q2 Earnings Assessment

The earnings results for MISTRAS Group MG for Q2 were made public on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 04:01 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

MISTRAS Group beat estimated earnings by 62.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $13.74 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.03, leading to a 1.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at MISTRAS Group's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.04 0.15 0.16 0.20 EPS Actual 0.21 0.07 0.10 0.18 0.05 Revenue Estimate 185.80M 174.93M 174.28M 182.73M 189.54M Revenue Actual 189.77M 184.44M 182.07M 179.35M 176.03M

Comparison of Competitors' Recent Earnings

It's important to consider MISTRAS Group's numbers in relation to how its competitors, like Resources Connection, FiscalNote Holdings, and Planet Labs, have been performing.

Resources Connection's earnings on July 18, 2024 exceeded market projections, revealing an EPS of $0.28 compared to the estimated EPS of $0.07, resulting in a 300.0% increase.

FiscalNote Holdings announced strong earnings on May 09, 2024, surpassing market expectations. Despite an estimated EPS of $-0.17, FiscalNote Holdings's actual EPS was $-0.12, reflecting a 29.41% increase.

The latest earnings announcement from Planet Labs on June 06, 2024 exceeded expectations, with an actual EPS of $-0.05 compared to the market's estimate of $-0.07, resulting in a 28.57% increase.

Competitors Quarterly Earnings and Stock Performance Analysis

In this detailed analysis, insights are provided into the market's response to the latest earnings releases of key competitors. It highlights the expected and announced earnings per share (EPS) for each company, along with their corresponding stock prices at the close of the announcement day and the open of the following trading day.

Company Name Date EPS Expected EPS Announced EPS Change Percent Stock Price At Close Stock Price at Next Day Open Price Change Percent MISTRAS Group July 31, 2024 0.13 0.21 61.54% $10.0 $10.5 5.0% Resources Connection July 18, 2024 0.07 0.28 300.0% $10.62 $11.08 4.33% FiscalNote Holdings May 09, 2024 -0.17 -0.12 29.41% $1.29 $1.28 -0.78% Planet Labs June 06, 2024 -0.07 -0.05 28.57% $1.82 $1.81 -0.55%

Comparative Study: Estimated in Contrast with Actual Peer Revenues### Peer Revenue Assessment: Estimated vs. Actual Performance Comparison

The comparison table below presents estimated and announced revenue figures for MISTRAS Group's peers. This comparison provides insights into the revenue performance of these companies, offering valuable context for understanding their financial standing within the industry.

Company Name Estimated Revenue Announced Revenue Revenue Surprise Percentage MISTRAS Group 185.80M 189.77M 2.14% Resources Connection 140.60M 148.20M 5.4% FiscalNote Holdings 31.11M 32.11M 3.22% Planet Labs 60.03M 60.44M 0.68%

