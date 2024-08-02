Element Solutions Earnings Analysis: Q2 Recap

The Q2 earnings report for Element Solutions ESI was released on Monday, July 29, 2024 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Element Solutions beat estimated earnings by 3.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.35.

Revenue was up $26.60 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.02, resulting in a 4.0% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Element Solutions's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.32 0.33 0.33 0.31 EPS Actual 0.36 0.34 0.32 0.36 0.31 Revenue Estimate 606.98M 587.51M 590.63M 606.74M 607.99M Revenue Actual 612.70M 575.00M 573.40M 599.30M 586.10M

Peer Performance in Recent Earnings

With Element Solutions's earnings data in hand, it's essential to compare its metrics to those of similar companies, including Quaker Houghton, Innospec, and Minerals Technologies.

Quaker Houghton, earnings revealed on May 02, 2024, exhibited robust performance this quarter. Contrary to the market's projected EPS of $1.99, Quaker Houghton exceeded expectations with an EPS of $2.09, reflecting an increase of 5.03% compared to estimates. This outcome is likely to gain investor confidence

The latest earnings announcement from Innospec on May 09, 2024 exceeded expectations, with an actual EPS of $1.75 compared to the market's estimate of $1.64, resulting in a 6.71% increase.

Minerals Technologies's earnings on July 25, 2024 exceeded market projections, revealing an EPS of $1.65 compared to the estimated EPS of $1.6, resulting in a 3.12% increase.

In-depth Analysis: Competitors' Quarterly Earnings and Stock Performance

This analysis provides insights into the market's response to the latest earnings releases of key competitors. It highlights the expected and announced earnings per share (EPS) for each company, along with the corresponding stock prices at the close of the announcement day and the open of the following trading day.

Company Name Date EPS Expected EPS Announced EPS Change Percent Stock Price At Close Stock Price at Next Day Open Price Change Percent Element Solutions July 29, 2024 0.35 0.36 2.86% $26.92 $26.11 -3.01% Quaker Houghton May 02, 2024 1.99 2.09 5.03% $192.7 $194.54 0.95% Innospec May 09, 2024 1.64 1.75 6.71% $126.3 $130.3 3.17% Minerals Technologies July 25, 2024 1.60 1.65 3.12% $88.25 $87.18 -1.21%

Comparative Assessment: Estimated in Comparison with Actual Peer Revenues

Below is a comparison of estimated and announced revenue figures for Element Solutions's peers. This comparison gives insights into the revenue performance of these companies, providing valuable context for understanding their financial standing within the industry.

Company Name Estimated Revenue Announced Revenue Revenue Surprise Percentage Element Solutions 606.98M 612.70M 0.94% Quaker Houghton 494.52M 469.76M -5.01% Innospec 503.63M 500.20M -0.68% Minerals Technologies 556.35M 541.20M -2.72%

