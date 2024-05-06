Element Solutions Q1 Earnings Assessment

Loading... Loading...

The Q1 earnings report for Element Solutions ESI was released on Monday, April 29, 2024 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Element Solutions beat estimated earnings by 6.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $600 thousand from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Element Solutions's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.33 0.33 0.31 0.29 EPS Actual 0.34 0.32 0.36 0.31 0.30 Revenue Estimate 587.51M 590.63M 606.74M 607.99M 594.53M Revenue Actual 575.00M 573.40M 599.30M 586.10M 574.40M

Peer Performance in Recent Earnings

It's important to consider Element Solutions's numbers in relation to how its competitors, like Arcadium Lithium, H.B. Fuller, and Quaker Houghton, have been performing.

Arcadium Lithium, earnings revealed on February 22, 2024, exhibited robust performance this quarter. Contrary to the market's projected EPS of $0.14, Arcadium Lithium exceeded expectations with an EPS of $0.34, reflecting an increase of 142.86% compared to estimates. This outcome is likely to gain investor confidence

H.B. Fuller's earnings announcement on March 27, 2024 exceeded expectations, with an actual EPS of $0.67 compared to the market's projected EPS of $0.64, resulting in a 4.69% increase.

Quaker Houghton's earnings on May 02, 2024 exceeded market projections, revealing an EPS of $2.09 compared to the estimated EPS of $1.99, resulting in a 5.03% increase.

In-depth Analysis: Competitors' Quarterly Earnings and Stock Performance

The provided analysis offers insights into the market's response to the latest earnings releases of key competitors. It highlights the expected and announced earnings per share (EPS) for each company, along with their corresponding stock prices at the close of the announcement day and the open of the following trading day.

Company Name Date EPS Expected EPS Announced EPS Change Percent Stock Price At Close Stock Price at Next Day Open Price Change Percent Element Solutions April 29, 2024 0.32 0.34 6.25% $24.15 $23.84 -1.28% Arcadium Lithium February 22, 2024 0.14 0.34 142.86% $4.65 $4.63 -0.43% H.B. Fuller March 27, 2024 0.64 0.67 4.69% $82.58 $81.0 -1.91% Quaker Houghton May 02, 2024 1.99 2.09 5.03% $192.7 $194.54 0.95%

Comparative Assessment: Estimated in Comparison with Actual Peer Revenues

The comparison table below presents estimated and announced revenue figures for Element Solutions's peers. This comparison provides insights into the revenue performance of these companies, offering valuable context for understanding their financial standing within the industry.

Company Name Estimated Revenue Announced Revenue Revenue Surprise Percentage Element Solutions 587.51M 575M -2.13% Arcadium Lithium 344.56M 182M -47.18% H.B. Fuller 825.03M 810.42M -1.77% Quaker Houghton 494.52M 469.76M -5.01%

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.