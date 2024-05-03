MISTRAS Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

MISTRAS Group MG announced its Q1 earnings on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 04:01 PM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
MISTRAS Group beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was up $16.43 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.05, leading to a 7.000000000000001% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at MISTRAS Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.15
|0.16
|0.20
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.10
|0.18
|0.05
|-0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|174.93M
|174.28M
|182.73M
|189.54M
|170.77M
|Revenue Actual
|184.44M
|182.07M
|179.35M
|176.03M
|168.02M
Peer Performance in Recent Earnings
With MISTRAS Group's earnings data in hand, it's essential to compare its metrics to those of similar companies, including Franklin Covey, NV5 Global, and LegalZoom.com.
- Franklin Covey announced strong earnings on March 27, 2024, surpassing market expectations. Despite an estimated EPS of $0.05, Franklin Covey's actual EPS was $0.06, reflecting a 20.0% increase.
- NV5 Global reported earnings on February 22, 2024 that fell short of expectations, with an actual EPS of $1.14 compared to the market's estimate of $1.2, resulting in a -5.0% decrease.
- LegalZoom.com, earnings revealed on February 22, 2024, exhibited robust performance this quarter. Contrary to the market's projected EPS of $0.1, LegalZoom.com exceeded expectations with an EPS of $0.13, reflecting an increase of 30.0% compared to estimates. This outcome is likely to gain investor confidence
Competitors Quarterly Earnings and Stock Performance Analysis
The analysis presented here offers insights into the market's response to the latest earnings releases of key competitors. It highlights the expected and announced earnings per share (EPS) for each company, along with their corresponding stock prices at the close of the announcement day and the open of the following trading day.
|Company Name
|Date
|EPS Expected
|EPS Announced
|EPS Change Percent
|Stock Price At Close
|Stock Price at Next Day Open
|Price Change Percent
|MISTRAS Group
|May 1, 2024
|0.04
|0.07
|75.0%
|$9.12
|$9.32
|2.19%
|Franklin Covey
|March 27, 2024
|0.05
|0.06
|20.0%
|$38.3
|$35.66
|-6.89%
|NV5 Global
|February 22, 2024
|1.20
|1.14
|-5.0%
|$108.91
|$107.69
|-1.12%
|LegalZoom.com
|February 22, 2024
|0.10
|0.13
|30.0%
|$9.83
|$10.09
|2.64%
Peer Revenue Comparison: Estimated vs. Announced Revenue
Below is a comparison of estimated and announced revenue figures for MISTRAS Group's peers. This comparison gives insights into the revenue performance of these companies, providing valuable context for understanding their financial standing within the industry.
|Company Name
|Estimated Revenue
|Announced Revenue
|Revenue Surprise Percentage
|MISTRAS Group
|174.93M
|184.44M
|5.44%
|Franklin Covey
|62.02M
|61.34M
|-1.1%
|NV5 Global
|217.71M
|215.50M
|-1.02%
|LegalZoom.com
|156.53M
|158.66M
|1.36%
To track all earnings releases for MISTRAS Group visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
