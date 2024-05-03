MISTRAS Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

MISTRAS Group MG announced its Q1 earnings on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 04:01 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

MISTRAS Group beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $16.43 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.05, leading to a 7.000000000000001% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at MISTRAS Group's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.15 0.16 0.20 -0.05 EPS Actual 0.07 0.10 0.18 0.05 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 174.93M 174.28M 182.73M 189.54M 170.77M Revenue Actual 184.44M 182.07M 179.35M 176.03M 168.02M

Peer Performance in Recent Earnings

With MISTRAS Group's earnings data in hand, it's essential to compare its metrics to those of similar companies, including Franklin Covey, NV5 Global, and LegalZoom.com.

Franklin Covey announced strong earnings on March 27, 2024, surpassing market expectations. Despite an estimated EPS of $0.05, Franklin Covey's actual EPS was $0.06, reflecting a 20.0% increase.

NV5 Global reported earnings on February 22, 2024 that fell short of expectations, with an actual EPS of $1.14 compared to the market's estimate of $1.2, resulting in a -5.0% decrease.

LegalZoom.com, earnings revealed on February 22, 2024, exhibited robust performance this quarter. Contrary to the market's projected EPS of $0.1, LegalZoom.com exceeded expectations with an EPS of $0.13, reflecting an increase of 30.0% compared to estimates. This outcome is likely to gain investor confidence

Competitors Quarterly Earnings and Stock Performance Analysis

The analysis presented here offers insights into the market's response to the latest earnings releases of key competitors. It highlights the expected and announced earnings per share (EPS) for each company, along with their corresponding stock prices at the close of the announcement day and the open of the following trading day.

Company Name Date EPS Expected EPS Announced EPS Change Percent Stock Price At Close Stock Price at Next Day Open Price Change Percent MISTRAS Group May 1, 2024 0.04 0.07 75.0% $9.12 $9.32 2.19% Franklin Covey March 27, 2024 0.05 0.06 20.0% $38.3 $35.66 -6.89% NV5 Global February 22, 2024 1.20 1.14 -5.0% $108.91 $107.69 -1.12% LegalZoom.com February 22, 2024 0.10 0.13 30.0% $9.83 $10.09 2.64%

Peer Revenue Comparison: Estimated vs. Announced Revenue

Below is a comparison of estimated and announced revenue figures for MISTRAS Group's peers. This comparison gives insights into the revenue performance of these companies, providing valuable context for understanding their financial standing within the industry.

Company Name Estimated Revenue Announced Revenue Revenue Surprise Percentage MISTRAS Group 174.93M 184.44M 5.44% Franklin Covey 62.02M 61.34M -1.1% NV5 Global 217.71M 215.50M -1.02% LegalZoom.com 156.53M 158.66M 1.36%

To track all earnings releases for MISTRAS Group visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.