Recap: AST SpaceMobile Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

AST SpaceMobile ASTS reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, April 1, 2024 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AST SpaceMobile missed estimated earnings by -52.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.23.

Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 24.0% increase in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for AST SpaceMobile visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.