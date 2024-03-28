P3 Health Partners: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

P3 Health Partners PIII reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

P3 Health Partners missed estimated earnings by -100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was up $88.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 6.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at P3 Health Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.24 -0.67 -0.91 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.09 -0.22 -2.26 Revenue Estimate 293.42M 303.30M 282.90M 252.95M Revenue Actual 288.35M 329.09M 302.08M 258.20M

