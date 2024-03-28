Tenax Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Tenax Therapeutics TENX reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 08:30 AM.

Earnings

Tenax Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by -45.0%, reporting an EPS of $-11.84 versus an estimate of $-8.14.

Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.6 which was followed by a 19.0% drop in the share price the next day.

