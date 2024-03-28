Nuvve Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights

Nuvve Holding NVVE reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 04:30 PM.
Earnings
Nuvve Holding missed estimated earnings by -25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-6.98 versus an estimate of $-5.6.
Revenue was up $498 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 12.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nuvve Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-10.4
|-15.2
|-16.4
|-13.2
|EPS Actual
|-10.8
|-12
|-12.8
|-13.2
|Revenue Estimate
|1.90M
|1.30M
|1.20M
|690K
|Revenue Actual
|2.71M
|2.12M
|1.85M
|1.15M
