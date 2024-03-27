Durect: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Durect DRRX reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Durect beat estimated earnings by 70.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.33.

Revenue was down $646 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 3.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Durect's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.42 -0.51 -0.53 -0.55 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.46 -0.52 -0.46 Revenue Estimate 2.97M 2.94M 2.89M 3.48M Revenue Actual 1.74M 2.08M 2.05M 3.31M

