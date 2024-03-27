BioCardia: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

BioCardia BCDA reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 04:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BioCardia beat estimated earnings by 18.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was down $93 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 6.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BioCardia's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.16 -0.16 -0.18 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.17 -0.17 -0.16 Revenue Estimate 20K 120K 340K 100K Revenue Actual 357K 43K 64K 106K

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.