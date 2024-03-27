BioCardia: Q4 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 27, 2024 4:10 PM | 1 min read | Make a Comment
Loading...
Loading...

BioCardia BCDA reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 04:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BioCardia beat estimated earnings by 18.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was down $93 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 6.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BioCardia's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022
EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.16 -0.16 -0.18
EPS Actual -0.12 -0.17 -0.17 -0.16
Revenue Estimate 20K 120K 340K 100K
Revenue Actual 357K 43K 64K 106K

To track all earnings releases for BioCardia visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps
We simplify the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!