Recap: PaySign Q4 Earnings

PaySign PAYS reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 05:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PaySign beat estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $3.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 14.000000000000002% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PaySign's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022
EPS Estimate 0.01 0 0 0.01
EPS Actual 0.02 0 0 0.01
Revenue Estimate 11.75M 10.28M 10.25M 10.79M
Revenue Actual 12.40M 11.04M 10.14M 10.62M

To track all earnings releases for PaySign visit their earnings calendar here.

