Recap: PaySign Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

PaySign PAYS reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 05:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PaySign beat estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $3.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 14.000000000000002% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PaySign's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.01 0 0 0.01 EPS Actual 0.02 0 0 0.01 Revenue Estimate 11.75M 10.28M 10.25M 10.79M Revenue Actual 12.40M 11.04M 10.14M 10.62M

To track all earnings releases for PaySign visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.