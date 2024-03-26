NovaBay Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.3.

Revenue was up $84 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 8.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.40 -0.55 -0.91 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.37 -1.27 -0.85 -1.47 Revenue Estimate 3.55M 3.67M 3.20M 5.10M Revenue Actual 3.27M 4.61M 3.12M 3.64M

