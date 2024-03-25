Equillium: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Equillium EQ reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 25, 2024 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Equillium beat estimated earnings by 59.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.17.

Revenue was down $6.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 5.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Equillium's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.21 -0.42 0.72 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.10 -0.11 0.08 Revenue Estimate 8.00M 8.00M 4.60M 38.00M Revenue Actual 8.87M 9.12M 8.88M 15.76M

** Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here. **

To track all earnings releases for Equillium visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.