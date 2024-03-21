Recap: Xos Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Xos XOS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Xos missed estimated earnings by -21.0%, reporting an EPS of $-2.33 versus an estimate of $-1.92.

Revenue was up $9.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.6 which was followed by a 31.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Xos's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -3 -3.3 -3.6 -4.2 EPS Actual -2.4 -4.2 -4.2 -3 Revenue Estimate 13.28M 11.35M 9.03M 12.32M Revenue Actual 16.70M 4.75M 4.70M 8.57M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.