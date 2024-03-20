Recap: Lifeway Foods Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Lifeway Foods LWAY reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lifeway Foods beat estimated earnings by 24.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $6.25 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 39.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lifeway Foods's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.06 0.08 0.07 EPS Actual 0.23 0.21 0.06 0.05 Revenue Estimate 39.50M 37.50M 36.00M 39.00M Revenue Actual 40.90M 39.23M 37.90M 35.84M

