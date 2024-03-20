Vera Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Vera Therapeutics VERA reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Vera Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by -14.000000000000002%, reporting an EPS of $-0.58 versus an estimate of $-0.51.
Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 5.0% increase in the share price the next day.
