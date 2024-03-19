Recap: TeraWulf Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

TeraWulf WULF reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TeraWulf missed estimated earnings by -50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $13.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 5.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TeraWulf's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.02 -0.04 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.08 -0.16 -0.19 Revenue Estimate 20.20M 21.41M 14.70M 9.30M Revenue Actual 18.95M 15.46M 11.53M 9.60M

To track all earnings releases for TeraWulf visit their earnings calendar here.

