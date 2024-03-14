Recap: MeiraGTx Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

MeiraGTx Hldgs MGTX reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MeiraGTx Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 482.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was up $7.33 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 2.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MeiraGTx Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.55 -0.56 -0.66 -0.49 EPS Actual -0.74 -0.53 -0.62 -0.58 Revenue Estimate 3.27M 4.17M 4.86M 8.92M Revenue Actual 5.10M 3.54M 3.33M -5M

