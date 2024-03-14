Recap: Heart Test Laboratories Q3 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Heart Test Laboratories HSCS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Heart Test Laboratories beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $12 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 12.0% increase in the share price the next day.

