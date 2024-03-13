iSpecimen: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

iSpecimen ISPC reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 05:28 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

iSpecimen missed estimated earnings by -42.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.24.

Revenue was down $387 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at iSpecimen's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.35 -0.30 -0.32 -0.37 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.39 -0.27 -0.24 Revenue Estimate 2.23M 3.07M 2.62M 2.67M Revenue Actual 2.78M 1.62M 2.95M 2.96M

To track all earnings releases for iSpecimen visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.