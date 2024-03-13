Recap: Pangaea Logistics Solns Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Pangaea Logistics Solns PANL reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 05:20 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pangaea Logistics Solns missed estimated earnings by -53.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.34.

Revenue was up $3.95 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 8.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pangaea Logistics Solns's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.17 0.06 0.29 EPS Actual 0.32 0.10 0.11 0.32 Revenue Estimate 124.54M 120.99M 100.04M 157.20M Revenue Actual 135.62M 118.08M 113.70M 127.92M

To track all earnings releases for Pangaea Logistics Solns visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.