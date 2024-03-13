Recap: Adams Resources & Energy Q4 Earnings

Adams Resources & Energy AE reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Adams Resources & Energy beat estimated earnings by 138.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was down $37.97 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.87 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Adams Resources & Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.15
|-0.55
|0.34
|0.88
|EPS Actual
|-0.72
|-0.23
|-0.55
|-0.85
|Revenue Estimate
|683.08M
|664.88M
|668.33M
|801.89M
|Revenue Actual
|760.61M
|624.77M
|650.16M
|747.72M
