Recap: Adams Resources & Energy Q4 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 13, 2024 4:25 PM | 1 min read
Loading...
Loading...

Adams Resources & Energy AE reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Adams Resources & Energy beat estimated earnings by 138.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was down $37.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.87 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Adams Resources & Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022
EPS Estimate 0.15 -0.55 0.34 0.88
EPS Actual -0.72 -0.23 -0.55 -0.85
Revenue Estimate 683.08M 664.88M 668.33M 801.89M
Revenue Actual 760.61M 624.77M 650.16M 747.72M

To track all earnings releases for Adams Resources & Energy visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps
We simplify the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!