Recap: Adams Resources & Energy Q4 Earnings

Adams Resources & Energy AE reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Adams Resources & Energy beat estimated earnings by 138.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was down $37.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.87 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Adams Resources & Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.15 -0.55 0.34 0.88 EPS Actual -0.72 -0.23 -0.55 -0.85 Revenue Estimate 683.08M 664.88M 668.33M 801.89M Revenue Actual 760.61M 624.77M 650.16M 747.72M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.