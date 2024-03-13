Limbach Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Limbach Holdings LMB reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 04:11 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Limbach Holdings beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was down $792 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 18.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Limbach Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.16 0.05 0.32 EPS Actual 0.61 0.46 0.27 0.35 Revenue Estimate 126.15M 119.50M 115.32M 154.01M Revenue Actual 127.77M 124.88M 121.01M 143.48M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.