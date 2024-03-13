Limbach Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Limbach Holdings LMB reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 04:11 PM.
Earnings
Limbach Holdings beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.4.
Revenue was down $792 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 18.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Limbach Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.16
|0.05
|0.32
|EPS Actual
|0.61
|0.46
|0.27
|0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|126.15M
|119.50M
|115.32M
|154.01M
|Revenue Actual
|127.77M
|124.88M
|121.01M
|143.48M
