SpringBig Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

SpringBig Holdings SBIG reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 04:45 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SpringBig Holdings missed estimated earnings by -600.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.01.
Revenue was up $48 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 20.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SpringBig Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.07
|-0.06
|-0.08
|-0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|7.23M
|7.30M
|7.25M
|7.45M
|Revenue Actual
|6.89M
|7.21M
|7.16M
|6.76M
