Corbus Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Corbus Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 23.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.81 versus an estimate of $-2.36.

Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 9.0% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.