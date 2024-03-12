Recap: Rackspace Tech Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Rackspace Tech RXT reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rackspace Tech beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was down $67.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rackspace Tech's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.08 -0.03 0.05 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.06 -0.02 0.06 Revenue Estimate 726.90M 730.44M 756.64M 776.30M Revenue Actual 732.40M 746.30M 758.70M 787.00M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Rackspace Tech management provided guidance for Q1 2024, expecting earnings between $-0.14 and $-0.12 per share.

