Recap: Rackspace Tech Q4 Earnings

Rackspace Tech RXT reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 04:10 PM.
Earnings
Rackspace Tech beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.04.
Revenue was down $67.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rackspace Tech's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|-0.08
|-0.03
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.04
|-0.06
|-0.02
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|726.90M
|730.44M
|756.64M
|776.30M
|Revenue Actual
|732.40M
|746.30M
|758.70M
|787.00M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Rackspace Tech management provided guidance for Q1 2024, expecting earnings between $-0.14 and $-0.12 per share.
