Champions Oncology: Q3 Earnings Insights

Champions Oncology CSBR reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Champions Oncology missed estimated earnings by -7.000000000000001%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was down $754 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Champions Oncology's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.10 -0.12 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.16 -0.17 -0.16 Revenue Estimate 12.84M 13.06M 12.86M 13.13M Revenue Actual 11.57M 12.56M 13.07M 12.77M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.