Champions Oncology: Q3 Earnings Insights

Champions Oncology CSBR reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Champions Oncology missed estimated earnings by -7.000000000000001%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.15.
Revenue was down $754 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Champions Oncology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|EPS Estimate
|-0.17
|-0.10
|-0.12
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.15
|-0.16
|-0.17
|-0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|12.84M
|13.06M
|12.86M
|13.13M
|Revenue Actual
|11.57M
|12.56M
|13.07M
|12.77M
To track all earnings releases for Champions Oncology visit their earnings calendar here.
