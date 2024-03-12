Recap: Aterian Q4 Earnings

Loading...
Loading...
Aterian ATER reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Aterian beat estimated earnings by 23.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.13.
Revenue was down $22.15 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Aterian's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.13
|-0.13
|-0.17
|-0.25
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.14
|-0.13
|-0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|34.29M
|38.36M
|33.52M
|53.18M
|Revenue Actual
|39.67M
|35.26M
|34.88M
|54.90M
To track all earnings releases for Aterian visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps