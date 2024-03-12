Recap: Aterian Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Aterian ATER reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aterian beat estimated earnings by 23.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was down $22.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aterian's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.13 -0.17 -0.25 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.14 -0.13 -0.24 Revenue Estimate 34.29M 38.36M 33.52M 53.18M Revenue Actual 39.67M 35.26M 34.88M 54.90M

