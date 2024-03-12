Recap: Aterian Q4 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 12, 2024 4:40 PM | 1 min read
Loading...
Loading...

Aterian ATER reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aterian beat estimated earnings by 23.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was down $22.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aterian's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022
EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.13 -0.17 -0.25
EPS Actual -0.08 -0.14 -0.13 -0.24
Revenue Estimate 34.29M 38.36M 33.52M 53.18M
Revenue Actual 39.67M 35.26M 34.88M 54.90M

To track all earnings releases for Aterian visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps