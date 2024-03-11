Recap: Heritage Insurance Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 04:07 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Heritage Insurance Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was up $12.38 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 11.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Heritage Insurance Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.21 0.11 0.11 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.28 0.32 0.55 0.48 Revenue Estimate 176.11M 168.53M 165.81M 168.32M Revenue Actual 176.64M 176.80M 176.92M 174.59M

