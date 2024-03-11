Recap: Heritage Insurance Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 04:07 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Heritage Insurance Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $0.46.
Revenue was up $12.38 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 11.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Heritage Insurance Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.21
|0.11
|0.11
|-0.16
|EPS Actual
|-0.28
|0.32
|0.55
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|176.11M
|168.53M
|165.81M
|168.32M
|Revenue Actual
|176.64M
|176.80M
|176.92M
|174.59M
