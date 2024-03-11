Recap: Mission Produce Q1 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Mission Produce AVO reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mission Produce beat estimated earnings by 250.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $45.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.000000000000001% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mission Produce's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.22 -0.01 0.01 EPS Actual 0.11 0.15 0.01 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 288.45M 243.03M 218.11M 207.12M Revenue Actual 257.90M 261.40M 221.10M 213.50M

