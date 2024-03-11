Recap: Mission Produce Q1 Earnings

Mission Produce AVO reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Mission Produce beat estimated earnings by 250.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.06.
Revenue was up $45.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.000000000000001% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mission Produce's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.22
|-0.01
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.15
|0.01
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|288.45M
|243.03M
|218.11M
|207.12M
|Revenue Actual
|257.90M
|261.40M
|221.10M
|213.50M
