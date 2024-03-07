Recap: Runway Gwth Fin Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Runway Gwth Fin RWAY reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 04:09 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Runway Gwth Fin missed estimated earnings by -8.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.49.

Revenue was up $2.42 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Runway Gwth Fin's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.45 0.45 0.39 EPS Actual 0.54 0.49 0.45 0.45 Revenue Estimate 40.37M 40.34M 40.24M 31.11M Revenue Actual 43.78M 41.90M 39.31M 36.81M

