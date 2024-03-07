Recap: Runway Gwth Fin Q4 Earnings

Runway Gwth Fin RWAY reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 04:09 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Runway Gwth Fin missed estimated earnings by -8.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.49.
Revenue was up $2.42 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Runway Gwth Fin's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.45
|0.45
|0.39
|EPS Actual
|0.54
|0.49
|0.45
|0.45
|Revenue Estimate
|40.37M
|40.34M
|40.24M
|31.11M
|Revenue Actual
|43.78M
|41.90M
|39.31M
|36.81M
To track all earnings releases for Runway Gwth Fin visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.