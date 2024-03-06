Applied Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Applied Therapeutics APLT reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Applied Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by -74.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.23.
Revenue was down $667 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 2.0% drop in the share price the next day.
