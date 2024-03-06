Applied Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Applied Therapeutics APLT reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Applied Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by -74.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.23.

Revenue was down $667 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 2.0% drop in the share price the next day.

