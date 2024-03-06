TScan Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

TScan Therapeutics TCRX reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
TScan Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 28.000000000000004%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.29.
Revenue was up $4.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 4.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TScan Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.45
|-0.78
|-0.74
|-0.70
|EPS Actual
|-0.24
|-0.51
|-0.93
|-0.78
|Revenue Estimate
|4.09M
|4.03M
|4.40M
|3.82M
|Revenue Actual
|3.89M
|3.15M
|6.80M
|3.10M
