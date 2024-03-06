TScan Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

TScan Therapeutics TCRX reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

TScan Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 28.000000000000004%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.29.

Revenue was up $4.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 4.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TScan Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.45 -0.78 -0.74 -0.70 EPS Actual -0.24 -0.51 -0.93 -0.78 Revenue Estimate 4.09M 4.03M 4.40M 3.82M Revenue Actual 3.89M 3.15M 6.80M 3.10M

