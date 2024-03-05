Recap: Praxis Precision Medicine Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Praxis Precision Medicine PRAX reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Praxis Precision Medicine beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-2.97 versus an estimate of $-3.13.

Revenue was up $515 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $2.55 which was followed by a 5.0% drop in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Praxis Precision Medicine visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.