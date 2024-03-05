Recap: Entravision Comms Q4 Earnings

Entravision Comms EVC reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Entravision Comms missed estimated earnings by -400.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was up $23.73 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 8.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Entravision Comms's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|274.47M
|262.95M
|226.88M
|261.45M
|Revenue Actual
|274.42M
|273.38M
|239.01M
|296.33M
To track all earnings releases for Entravision Comms visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.