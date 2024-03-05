Recap: Entravision Comms Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Entravision Comms EVC reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Entravision Comms missed estimated earnings by -400.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $23.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 8.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Entravision Comms's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.04 0.03 0.19 EPS Actual 0.03 -0.02 0.02 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 274.47M 262.95M 226.88M 261.45M Revenue Actual 274.42M 273.38M 239.01M 296.33M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.