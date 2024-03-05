Recap: NeuroPace Q4 Earnings

Loading...
Loading...
NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NeuroPace beat estimated earnings by 26.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.31.
Revenue was up $5.22 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 2.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NeuroPace's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.41
|-0.46
|-0.46
|-0.49
|EPS Actual
|-0.28
|-0.36
|-0.41
|-0.45
|Revenue Estimate
|14.22M
|12.62M
|12.17M
|12.40M
|Revenue Actual
|16.43M
|16.51M
|14.47M
|12.79M
To track all earnings releases for NeuroPace visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps