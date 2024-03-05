Recap: NeuroPace Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NeuroPace beat estimated earnings by 26.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.31.

Revenue was up $5.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 2.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NeuroPace's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.41 -0.46 -0.46 -0.49 EPS Actual -0.28 -0.36 -0.41 -0.45 Revenue Estimate 14.22M 12.62M 12.17M 12.40M Revenue Actual 16.43M 16.51M 14.47M 12.79M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.