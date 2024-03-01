PropertyGuru Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

PropertyGuru Group PGRU reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 1, 2024 at 01:37 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PropertyGuru Group beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was up $2.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PropertyGuru Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|0
|-0.03
|-0.05
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|30.16M
|28.88M
|27.22M
|29.78M
|Revenue Actual
|28.99M
|27.54M
|24.48M
|28.15M
To track all earnings releases for PropertyGuru Group visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.