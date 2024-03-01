PropertyGuru Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

PropertyGuru Group PGRU reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 1, 2024 at 01:37 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PropertyGuru Group beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $2.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PropertyGuru Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.04 EPS Actual 0 -0.03 -0.05 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 30.16M 28.88M 27.22M 29.78M Revenue Actual 28.99M 27.54M 24.48M 28.15M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.