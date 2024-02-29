RealReal: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

RealReal REAL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RealReal beat estimated earnings by 36.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was down $16.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 24.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RealReal's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.26 -0.35 -0.43 -0.35 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.30 -0.36 -0.29 Revenue Estimate 125.43M 132.75M 142.08M 157.68M Revenue Actual 133.17M 130.85M 141.90M 159.66M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.