RealReal: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading...
Loading...
RealReal REAL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
RealReal beat estimated earnings by 36.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.11.
Revenue was down $16.28 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 24.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RealReal's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.26
|-0.35
|-0.43
|-0.35
|EPS Actual
|-0.15
|-0.30
|-0.36
|-0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|125.43M
|132.75M
|142.08M
|157.68M
|Revenue Actual
|133.17M
|130.85M
|141.90M
|159.66M
To track all earnings releases for RealReal visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps