P10: Q4 Earnings Insights

P10 PX reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
P10 missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.21.
Revenue was up $4.72 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at P10's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|0.18
|0.19
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.20
|0.22
|0.21
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|59.77M
|57.13M
|55.22M
|50.90M
|Revenue Actual
|58.94M
|62.50M
|57.30M
|58.34M
To track all earnings releases for P10 visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
