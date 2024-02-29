P10: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

P10 PX reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

P10 missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $4.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at P10's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.18 0.19 0.21 EPS Actual 0.20 0.22 0.21 0.22 Revenue Estimate 59.77M 57.13M 55.22M 50.90M Revenue Actual 58.94M 62.50M 57.30M 58.34M

To track all earnings releases for P10 visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.