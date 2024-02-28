ACRES Commercial Realty: Q4 Earnings Insights

ACRES Commercial Realty ACR reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ACRES Commercial Realty beat estimated earnings by 17.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.47.
Revenue was down $796 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 5.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ACRES Commercial Realty's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.46
|0.44
|0.45
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.73
|0.60
|0.52
|0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|19.40M
|18.95M
|18.40M
|18.55M
|Revenue Actual
|24.01M
|23.62M
|21.06M
|23.24M
