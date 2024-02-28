ACRES Commercial Realty: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

ACRES Commercial Realty ACR reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ACRES Commercial Realty beat estimated earnings by 17.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.47.

Revenue was down $796 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 5.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ACRES Commercial Realty's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.44 0.45 0.46 EPS Actual 0.73 0.60 0.52 0.60 Revenue Estimate 19.40M 18.95M 18.40M 18.55M Revenue Actual 24.01M 23.62M 21.06M 23.24M

To track all earnings releases for ACRES Commercial Realty visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.