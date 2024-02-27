Recap: Rayonier Adv Materials Q4 Earnings

Rayonier Adv Materials RYAM reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 04:35 PM.
Earnings
Rayonier Adv Materials missed estimated earnings by -214.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was down $78.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 2.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rayonier Adv Materials's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.24
|-0.12
|0.06
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.40
|-0.25
|0.05
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|393.17M
|417.63M
|448.78M
|436.36M
|Revenue Actual
|369.00M
|385.00M
|467.00M
|500.00M
