Recap: Rayonier Adv Materials Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Rayonier Adv Materials RYAM reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 04:35 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rayonier Adv Materials missed estimated earnings by -214.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was down $78.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 2.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rayonier Adv Materials's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.12 0.06 0.04 EPS Actual -0.40 -0.25 0.05 0.04 Revenue Estimate 393.17M 417.63M 448.78M 436.36M Revenue Actual 369.00M 385.00M 467.00M 500.00M

To track all earnings releases for Rayonier Adv Materials visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.