Par Pacific Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights

Par Pacific Hldgs PARR reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Par Pacific Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 2.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $1.06.
Revenue was up $375.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Par Pacific Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|3.15
|1.20
|1.94
|1.9
|EPS Actual
|3.15
|1.73
|2.25
|2.2
|Revenue Estimate
|2.26B
|1.57B
|1.47B
|1.58B
|Revenue Actual
|2.58B
|1.78B
|1.69B
|1.81B
To track all earnings releases for Par Pacific Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
