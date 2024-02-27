Par Pacific Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Par Pacific Hldgs PARR reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Par Pacific Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 2.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $1.06.

Revenue was up $375.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Par Pacific Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 3.15 1.20 1.94 1.9 EPS Actual 3.15 1.73 2.25 2.2 Revenue Estimate 2.26B 1.57B 1.47B 1.58B Revenue Actual 2.58B 1.78B 1.69B 1.81B

