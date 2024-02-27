Recap: QuickLogic Q4 Earnings

Loading...
QuickLogic QUIK reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
QuickLogic beat estimated earnings by 38.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.13.
Revenue was up $3.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at QuickLogic's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|-0.02
|-0.06
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|-0.12
|-0.04
|-0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|6.50M
|5.00M
|4.30M
|4.33M
|Revenue Actual
|6.67M
|2.92M
|4.13M
|4.08M
