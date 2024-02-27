Tuya: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading...
Loading...
Tuya TUYA reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 04:45 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tuya missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $19.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.000000000000001% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tuya's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0
|-0.01
|0
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.02
|0
|0.01
|-0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|57.16M
|52.37M
|43.84M
|44.56M
|Revenue Actual
|61.09M
|57.00M
|47.48M
|45.29M
To track all earnings releases for Tuya visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps