Tuya: Q4 Earnings Insights

Tuya TUYA reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 04:45 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tuya missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $19.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.000000000000001% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tuya's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0 -0.01 0 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.02 0 0.01 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 57.16M 52.37M 43.84M 44.56M Revenue Actual 61.09M 57.00M 47.48M 45.29M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.