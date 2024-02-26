Recap: SES AI Q4 Earnings

SES AI SES reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 26, 2024 at 04:36 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SES AI beat estimated earnings by 62.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.

