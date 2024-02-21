Recap: Haverty Furniture Cos Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Haverty Furniture Cos HVT reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 04:11 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Haverty Furniture Cos missed estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.9 versus an estimate of $0.99.

Revenue was down $69.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Haverty Furniture Cos's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 1.04 0.79 0.78 1.30 EPS Actual 1.02 0.70 0.74 1.42 Revenue Estimate 234.85M 226.60M 232.12M 267.42M Revenue Actual 220.35M 206.29M 224.75M 280.56M

To track all earnings releases for Haverty Furniture Cos visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.