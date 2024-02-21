Recap: Haverty Furniture Cos Q4 Earnings

Haverty Furniture Cos HVT reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 04:11 PM.
Earnings
Haverty Furniture Cos missed estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.9 versus an estimate of $0.99.
Revenue was down $69.81 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.2% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Haverty Furniture Cos's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.04
|0.79
|0.78
|1.30
|EPS Actual
|1.02
|0.70
|0.74
|1.42
|Revenue Estimate
|234.85M
|226.60M
|232.12M
|267.42M
|Revenue Actual
|220.35M
|206.29M
|224.75M
|280.56M
