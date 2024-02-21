Recap: Dutch Bros Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Dutch Bros BROS reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dutch Bros beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $52.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dutch Bros's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.07 -0.01 0.07 EPS Actual 0.14 0.13 0 0.03 Revenue Estimate 258.60M 253.44M 209.07M 195.76M Revenue Actual 264.51M 249.88M 197.27M 201.83M

