Recap: Dutch Bros Q4 Earnings

Dutch Bros BROS reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dutch Bros beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $52.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.9% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dutch Bros's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.07
|-0.01
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|0.13
|0
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|258.60M
|253.44M
|209.07M
|195.76M
|Revenue Actual
|264.51M
|249.88M
|197.27M
|201.83M
