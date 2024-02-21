Encore Capital Gr: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Encore Capital Gr ECPG reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Encore Capital Gr beat estimated earnings by 1.63%, reporting an EPS of $1.25 versus an estimate of $1.23.

Revenue was up $43.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.53 which was followed by a 10.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Encore Capital Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 1.32 1.25 1.21 1.47 EPS Actual 0.79 1.08 0.94 -3.11 Revenue Estimate 332.57M 326.54M 323.28M 319.60M Revenue Actual 309.62M 323.04M 312.63M 234.00M

To track all earnings releases for Encore Capital Gr visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.