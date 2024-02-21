Encore Capital Gr: Q4 Earnings Insights

Encore Capital Gr ECPG reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Encore Capital Gr beat estimated earnings by 1.63%, reporting an EPS of $1.25 versus an estimate of $1.23.
Revenue was up $43.39 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.53 which was followed by a 10.42% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Encore Capital Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.32
|1.25
|1.21
|1.47
|EPS Actual
|0.79
|1.08
|0.94
|-3.11
|Revenue Estimate
|332.57M
|326.54M
|323.28M
|319.60M
|Revenue Actual
|309.62M
|323.04M
|312.63M
|234.00M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.