Recap: GFL Environmental Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

GFL Environmental GFL reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 04:20 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GFL Environmental missed estimated earnings by 82.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $27.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GFL Environmental's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.19 -0.03 0.06 EPS Actual 0.24 0.36 0.06 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 1.36B 1.49B 1.23B 1.29B Revenue Actual 1.41B 1.45B 1.33B 1.36B

To track all earnings releases for GFL Environmental visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.