Recap: GFL Environmental Q4 Earnings

GFL Environmental GFL reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 04:20 PM.
Earnings
GFL Environmental missed estimated earnings by 82.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.23.
Revenue was up $27.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.18% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GFL Environmental's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.19
|-0.03
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|0.36
|0.06
|-0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|1.36B
|1.49B
|1.23B
|1.29B
|Revenue Actual
|1.41B
|1.45B
|1.33B
|1.36B
